Accessibility not a problem for Amarillo summer meal programs

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Hunger does not stop in the summertime, but the Texas Hunger Initiative reported transportation issues can keep kids from getting free meals this time of year.

The group found in a study that lack of transportation is a setback for families across the state whose kids could be benefiting from free summer meal programs.

But Amarillo seems to be the exception.

The High Plains Food Bank and the City of Amarillo, two organizations that host free summer lunch programs, both say kids have never been held back from their programs because they could not get a ride.

And neither see that ever becoming a problem in the future.

Amarillo's Parks and Recreation Department said Amarillo's size is to thank for making summer lunch programs accessible across the city.

"You know, I can imagine [transportation] would be [a problem] in bigger cities, but I feel like in Amarillo we have our park sites really strategically placed where the kids that need the program are able to get there," said Karly McCutchan, marketing coordinator for Parks & Rec. "Most of the kids that go to our lunch program walk."

While Amarillo is still a big city, these organizations have the resources to serve free summer lunch in dozens of locations at once.

The city's summer lunch program is hosted in 17 parks, 34 schools and four community centers.

"On days like today our parks are full, and if they registered yesterday then they all got their lunch," said McCutchan. "And even if you don't register we do our best to get you that lunch if you show up."

They serve kids ages one to 18 every weekday throughout the summer.

And kids can take home weekend food from Snack Pak 4 Kids on Fridays.

McCutchan said the program serves anywhere from 150-250 kids per day, and about 6,000 kids all summer.

