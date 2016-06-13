For the first time in the U.S. "Safety Check" activates

"Most of the times we've seen this with natural disasters, now were seeing this more with an act of terror where people can go online to tell there friends and family that they are okay," Andrew Brandt said / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Following the largest mass shooting in the United States, Facebook activated its safety feature for the first time inside the U.S.

The "Safety Check" button lets users show their friends and family they are safe during emergency situations.

Facebook can activate a specific geographical region with this hidden feature.

Only users who are within that region will see the safety button and can check it to alert their Facebook friends.

A local computer technician says social media platforms are a quick and affective way to communicate when in an emergency situation.

"If there phones weren't working or they didn't have cellular connections they can hop on wifi somewhere and send out a quick blast on Twitter or Facebook saying hey I am okay," Andrew Brandt owner of All Star Computer Service said. "Most of the times we've seen this with natural disasters, now were seeing this more with an act of terror where people can go online to tell there friends and family that they are okay."

A local resident said she had never heard of the safety check in feature but feels this tool would be beneficial for her and her college kids.

"I think it is amazing, I think its really great I felt so sorry for the people yesterday that didn't know the statues of their family members," Candace Newton said. "I think even if they were stuck in there a lot of them could of gone in and said I am safe or something and its really great that its on there."

The idea behind the safety tool was brought up after the Japan earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The tool was launched in 2014 for natural disaster uses, but now is being used for situations such as the Orlando mass shooting.

Brandt adds local schools have implemented the use social media platforms to communicate with parents during emergency situations as well.

"A couple of local independent school districts use twitter to communicate with parents in a case of a school lock down or a tornado and the school has to go on either a natural disaster lock down or any other disaster lock down," Brandt said.

As of this year Safety Check has been used 17 times around the world.

