Local entities prepare for mass casualty situations year-round

"This is actually something that we do train for," says APD officer Jeb Hilton. "We've set up trainings with the fire department, with the ambulance services here and we've done group training with them for situations like this."

"Over the years, through the emergency management program, we've spent a lot of time and effort in preparing our emergency plans to address those types of situations," says Emergency Management Coordinator Kevin Starbuck.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Many all over the country are on edge after the mass shooting in Orlando over the weekend.

Whether they are the result of an act of terrorism, an accident, or a natural disaster, mass casualty events require many resources.

And the city of Amarillo has those resources, though they have been lucky enough not to have to use them.

The shootings in Orlando this weekend struck a nerve with people all around the world. But the incident also prompted the question...is a community like Amarillo prepared to handle a mass casualty situation?

All city entities get together throughout the year to hold exercises simulating events like an active shooting.

Luckily, Amarillo has never had to deploy an emergency staff of mass size and officials say they hope they never have to.

But they also say the incidents are on a situational basis.

"You know those types of situations are so dynamic and so unpredictable that's it's always hard to say at any given moment in time would you have enough resources to respond to those types of situations," says Starbuck.

But responsibility for being prepared not only falls on the city. Hilton tells us, it is a great idea for the public to educate themselves on what to do should they be put in a situation like that in Orlando.

In fact, APD is still offering those preparedness courses.

"The people that are going to be there first before the first responders get there are going to be the victims at the incident. If you have an idea of what you're going to do, if you have a plan of what you're going to do before any of this happens, you're going to be better off in the long run."

If you would like more information on APD's training schedule, call (806) 378-9452







