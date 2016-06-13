One person in serious condition after accident on N. Grand

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car Sunday evening.
Maria Escobar, 47, was hit after the moped she was traveling on stalled in traffic near the 400 N. Grant St. Officials say she was hit by a Nissan passing by the area.
Escobar was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Amarillo Police Department's Traffic Unit is currently investigating the circumstances behind the collision.
