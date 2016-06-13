Amarillo group holds vigil for Orlando shooting victims

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo residents came together Sunday evening to mourn the loss of the victims killed and injured in Sunday's mass shooting at a gay club in Orlando, Florida.

Panhandle Pride hosted the event at the Metropolitan Community Church of Amarillo.

The pastor of the church read verses from the Bible, the Torah and the Quran, focusing on the need for unity in a time of heartbreak.

Each member in attendance lit a candle to honor the victims, coming together to pray for peace for all families affected.

"It's not just an attack on our community, it's an attack. Period," said Sandra Dunn, President of the Amarillo Transgender Support Group. "We're coming together to offer prayer, thoughts and... to console each other."

Since very few victims have been identified, the service focused on supporting those people who do not yet know if their loved ones survived the shooting.

Fifty people were killed and 53 injured during the mass shooting at the gay club Pulse in Orlando, Florida.

The gunman, Omar Mateen, was shot and killed by police.

Continuing Coverage: Orlando Nightclub Shooting

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.