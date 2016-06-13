Area lane closures, June 13-17 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Area lane closures, June 13-17

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Several lane closures could affect your commute in Amarillo this week.

  • Sunday night workers began repaving and res-striping various lanes near the I-40 and I-27 interchange. TxDOT said drivers should prepare for minimal delays during daytime hours from now until Friday.
     
  • Crews will repair roads on I-40 from the Ross Street to Georgia Street exits in both directions.
     
  • Lane closures are planned on the north and south bound I-27 service roads from McCormick to Rockwell to allow for sealcoat operations.
     
  • Georgia Street just north of Farmer's Avenue will be closed for the next few weeks for the extension of a water main. Traffic will instead be detoured to Western Street along Farmers and Southwest 58th Avenue. The roadway will reopen during evening and other non-working hours. City officials expect the project will be complete by June 24th.

