Half-million dollar project expected to bring more visitors to Childress

CHILDRESS, TX (KFDA) - Over 20,000 cars pass through Childress daily, and the community hopes the renovation of one of its historic buildings will catch the attention of travelers.

The Rucker building located along Highway 287 will be converted into a visitor and entertainment center. And the original gas station and garage from the building will be highlighted in the '50s era style exterior design.

City officials expect this project to draw travelers into the city's reviving downtown.

"We hope that it will be a gateway for people to visit our downtown area," Economic Development Council President Tommy Cash said. "We are in the process of trying to revitalize and turn into an economic and residential hub in between Wichita Falls and Amarillo."

The project does not have a final budget, but the Economic Development Council expects the total renovation cost to be less then half a million dollars which and not have an effect on residents.

"It's being funded by the Childress Economic Development Counsel in partnership with some public federal funding," Cash said. "There won't be any increase taxes for the community."

Visitors will be able to view picture portfolio displays depicting the daily life in Childress and surrounding towns, along with other museum pieces.

"We still have a vibrant ranching industry and a vibrant farming industry, but for us to be sustainable long term and provide jobs and opportunities for our local citizens it's vital that we attract more business," Cash expressed.

Construction for the new visitor center will start in August and city officials expect the project to be complete by spring 2017.

