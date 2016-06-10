"Just One Day" event to take place Saturday

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - For just one day, animal shelters across the country vow not to euthanize any healthy, adoptable animal...and that day is tomorrow.

In honor of the "Just One Day" campaign, Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare and the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society are offering special incentives to further encourage their adoption into loving homes.

Among the incentives offered are $10 microchips while the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society will offer reduced adoption fees for the first 50 adopters.

Dog adoptions will be $50 and cat adoptions will be $20.

The location is at 3501 south Osage and the event will run from 11 a.m - 5 p.m



