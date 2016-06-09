Amarillo City Council considers new replacement process

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Disagreement over one finalist for the Amarillo City Council has caused tension among the current council this week.

But council members said they're ready to fix the process and move on.

This tension started when city council finalist Sandra McCartt's Facebook posts resurfaced from the past year, mocking the current council and using language some would find in poor taste.

Mayor Paul Harpole asked that McCartt rescind her application, and that she be removed as a finalist, but the city council did not agree.

"Presupposing that anyone did anything wrong - I don't know if anyone's done anything wrong because we haven't asked any questions about it," said Council Member Mark Nair, who designed the process to select a replacement for outgoing council member Brian Eades. "All I know is now all this Facebook stuff has happened, and people are offended by a lot of comments. But nothing in the process said if you've done something wrong you're out."

Nair said he came up with a compromise for the mayor and the council.

He suggested each member of council, excluding Eades, have a veto they can use on any of the five finalists selected to interview for Eades' spot.

"You don't have to use the veto," said Nair. "I'm not going to use it, because I don't know, because I haven't asked the questions. But I think this is a fair and rational compromise. Everyone gets something, and everyone has to give up something. And I think that gets us to good public policy."

Harpole said he believes this solution is unfair to the other four finalists.

"I stand on that she is not a qualified candidate," said Harpole. "I don't want to have to veto her and three others out of that process to deal with this. I think, while somebody is creative about an approach to this, I don't know that really solves my concern. Let's move on. Let's hear the candidates, and let's vote."

Earlier this week Harpole told NewsChannel 10 if McCartt was interviewed, he would not sit through her presentation.

Now he's reconsidered and is willing to listen to her if it will move this whole process along.

But there's also the possibility that Eades will not formally resign after all.

He said in statement to NewsChannel 10: "I would rather leave my seat empty than have it be filled by someone who would discredit Amarillo."

Eades says if he does not turn in a resignation letter, his seat would have to remain vacant until the next election in May.

"I understand what his motive is and what his concern is, but he'll turn in his letter," said Harpole.

Both Nair and Harpole said they are ready to move on and focus on issues facing the community, like finding a new city manager and passing a $300 million city budget.

