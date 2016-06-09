70th Annual Dogie days tradition raises funds for area charities

Moore County Judge Rowdy Rhoads explains how many volunteers and hours it takes to make the real pit barbeque brisket / Source: KFDA

DUMAS, TX (KFDA) - An area community is coming together to raise funds for non profit organizations.

The 70th Dogie Days celebration hosted by the Dumas Noon Lions Club is a four day event and the biggest fundraiser for the club.

Last year, the community helped raise around $95,000 which helped 50 different organizations around the panhandle.

Untied Way, Make A Wish, The Girl and Boy Scouts and refuge places were some of the charities the club helped.

It takes hundreds of volunteers to put together this celebration and this event even provides a great way to involve troubled kids.

"It takes everybody, we have a lot of help and we use a lot of kids from juvenile probation," Moore County Judge Rowdy Rhoads said.

Today, the club sold brisket plates as a way to raise money and they will continue to sell a variety of food through out the Dogie Days carnival.

"We've introduced some new food groups called the Rooster Eggs," Lion Club Head Wrangler Sam Cartwright said. "A biscuit rolled in cinnamon sugar and then deep fried," is how Cartwright explains the famous Rooster Eggs.

Cartwright says another big part of the money raised comes from a brand new vehicle the club raffles.

Over the years the community has faced many challenges with hosting this event including severe weather and handling the large crowds that come out.

"Sometimes its parking problems, sometimes we have to hustle somebody into another place for safety reasons because we do get big crowds as you can see today," Cartwright said.

The Dumas Lions Club is still accepting applications from local non profit organizations.

If you would like to apply you can contact the Dumas Lions Club at 806-935-6371.

