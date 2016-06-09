APD urges caution as they search for "credit card cloners"

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Police are looking for who they are calling "credit card cloners."

There is some change happening in wallets around Amarillo...but not for the better. Officials want you to be on the lookout and to protect yourself from these information thieves.

This is surveillance video of what APD says are credit card thieves in action.

How are they doing it? A simple swipe of your card.

Whether a magnetic strip or chip card, it's happening just as frequently and just as easily.

"People are somehow getting information from your credit card and then they're putting it onto a different credit card or a gift card and then they're using those as your credit card when they go into a store," says APD Public Information Officer Jeb Hilton.

"You take what's called a card skimmer or a device that simply you scan that credit card into and then you copy that information, just like a hotel uses a card magnetizer to program the card," says Andrew Brandt of All Star Computer Service. "It's the exact same technology."

These thieves are starting purchases off small...less likely of you noticing and as a test run and then moving on to more expensive purchases. And while it's bad enough to steal from any citizen, the charges can vary based on the age of the victim.

"The charge for credit card abuse or debit card abuse is going to be a state jail felony," says Hilton. "It does increase to a third degree felony if it is against an elderly person."

But there are some simple fixes to prevent your card from being compromised.

Of course, only do business with reputable companies. And you can invest in a special wallet.

"Use an RFID wallet or an RFID lined wallet so that your card information can't be copied using that RFID reader," says Brandt.

And for a cheap, DIY trick, try wrapping your card in aluminum foil after each use.

"Yeah, wrap your card in aluminum foil in your purse, it actually works."

One last tip..if you have access to something like Apple pay, use it, as it has proven to be far more secure.

If you have information on these thieves, or would like to report an incident like this, call crime stoppers at 374-4400.

