Cattle Improvement series to answer questions in changing industry

ABILENE, TX (KFDA) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will conclude their new Big Country Beef Cattle Improvement Series June 17 with Session 3, Marketing and Economics.

The session will be at Abilene Livestock Auction, 3265 N. Judge Ely Blvd. in Abilene.

Abilene Livestock Auction will provide the setting for the final Big Country Beef Cattle Improvement Series segment June 17.

Registration will be at 8:30 a.m., and the program will follow from 9 a.m. through the noon meal, said Robert Pritz, AgriLife Extension agent in Taylor County.

“This program is comprised of many of the same questions producers have asked for years, but times change and so have many of the answers,” Pritz said. “A real highlight to illustrate many of those changes will be the live cattle demonstrations in the auction ring, which is the actual setting many of our producers use to buy and sell cattle.”

Speakers will include Rodney Goodwin with Goodwin and Miller Cattle Co. of Abilene, Jeff Callaway with 44 Farms in Tuscola, and AgriLife Extension economists Bill Thompson and Dr. David Anderson, from San Angelo and College Station, respectively.

Topics will include: What Do Buyers Want?, Type and Quality Expected from the Farm, What is the Value of a Bull?, Market Risk Management Strategies, and Market Update and Futures Outlook.

The program and lunch are free for those who RSVP by June 15 and $10 thereafter.

For more information and to RSVP, call any of the participating county AgriLife Extension offices: Taylor, 325-672-6048; Jones, 325-823-2432; or Shackelford, 325-762-2232.

Pritz said the Big Country Cattle Improvement Series included two earlier sessions in May, one on cattle genetics, breeding and health issues in Jones County and the other on range and pasture management in Shackelford County.



