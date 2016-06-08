Animal rescue group suspended from saving Amarillo shelter pets

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Texas Panhandle Pet Savers (TPPS) has been suspended for 90 days from saving pets from the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane

Society.

The group was given this suspension notice via email on May 27th with no prior warning.

The Humane Society listed five incidents of foster dogs either being neglected, returned or injured while in the care of families they were placed with through the rescue group.

In one instance, one dog was accidentally dragged behind a pick up truck by a foster family.

"We had five incidents which we corrected, all of them before we ever even got the email," said Cindy Perez with TPPS. "And then [the Humane Society] wants to come in and pick three fosters of their choice to go in and inspect. They don't do home checks on their fosters. You can go out there and you can adopt a dog if you have a Texas driver's license, fill out the paperwork, get the dog and walk right out the door. That dog is never checked on again as far as I know, but they do do home checks for pit bulls to see where those dogs are going."

Along with inspections, the Humane Society wants TPPS to outline its policies and procedures for fosters, which the group is drafting now.

The Humane Society is listed in Amarillo city ordinances as the agency in charge of animal rescue groups, which gives them the authority to make these demands and decisions.

TPPS was surprised by the suspension, but the Humane Society said the group has given them problems for months.

"We do not believe that this is a reputable organization at this time," said Jena McFall, Executive Director of the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society. "The leadership is lacking. There are lots and lots of problems. We've actually been contacted by some of their fosters who've said, 'thank God you're doing this. This couldn't have come at a better time.'"

Both groups recognize suspending this rescue will increase the number of dogs the shelter will have to euthanize.

"I don't see why it can't be about the animals," said Perez. "Not about anything else but the animals. And I don't see how you think our foster situation would be dangerous to the dogs, then being in the pound and getting sick and put down or nobody getting you out and you get put down. We can go pull from Fritch or Borger or any of these towns, they need us. But we wanted to help the dogs here. And when we can't and you have this many people that are not pulling [dogs from the shelter], the dogs are going to suffer."

"There are much worse things than death and in this case, euthanasia would have been a blessing for some of these animals," said McFall. We do not want to euthanize any animal ever but we also don't want them being drug behind the back of a pick up. I don't doubt that these people have good hearts and they're trying to do the right thing, but from where we're sitting, animals are dying and it's their fault."

TPPS will continue to pull animals from shelters in other cities around the panhandle, but as of now cannot help Amarillo's shelter until the very end of August 2016.

