Truck vs. train collision

PANHANDLE, TX (KFDA) -   A truck carrying a tractor crashed into a train Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened two miles west of Panhandle.

While details are limited, the Department of Public safety says they're continuing to investigate the incidents and reported no injuries.

