DIY abortions in Texas seeing spike, according to study

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Women who self-induce abortions in the state of Texas are increasing..though the reason may not be clear.

Since abortion became legal nationwide in 1973, self-abortion has generally been thought to be very rare...but a study suggests that may not be true.

A study by the University of Texas at Austin shows between 100-thousand and 240-thousand Texas women have attempted self-abortions.

Some believe the rise in these cases relates to Texas HB2, the state's bill to regulate abortion procedures..and the closures of clinics like Planned Parenthood.

Claudia Stravato served as CEO of Amarillo's planned parenthood for eleven years and says...these findings are no surprise to her.

"Many of them came in already having attempted a self-induced abortion."

But the numbers are questionable to Amarillo OBGYN Brian Eades.

"It's like any other condition that requires a specialist with a particular set of knowledge. Individuals need to get this at the area where there's a specialist to lower the risk of complications. And like I said, we are not seeing those kind of numbers and I question the accuracy of those numbers."

The most common DIY abortion method is Misoprostol, also known as the miscarriage pill.

It terminates pregnancy and makes it look as though it was a miscarriage.

Women, however are not obligated to tell doctors they have taken the pill...making it especially hard to identify which patients have come in with natural miscarriages and which were forced.

"What we do see in places like Amarillo is an individual who has gone to another city and had a surgical procedure done and then that provider flies back to wherever they live since they don't have hospital privileges here or don't have a facility here and local doctors like myself are asked to come in then and clean up the complication related to that procedure.

What Stravato believes it comes down to...resources for women.

"The fact that if you had a place that was safe and legal, then you have fewer self-induced abortions, but you're always going to have self-induced abortions because the cost of abortions vary."

Since the final portion of HB2 went into effect, the number of abortion facilities was further reduced from 18 to 10.

To see the full report, click here https://utexas.app.box.com/v/koeselfinductionresearchbrief

