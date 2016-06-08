Local firefighters participate in Fill the Boot Campaign

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters will participate in the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The MDA is dedicated to curing Muscular Dystrophy, ALS and other related diseases that limit strength and mobility in kids and adults. More than 200 fire fighters from Amarillo and the Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 542 will fan out across the city with boots in hand to collect money for MDA.

Beginning June 8th, at 10 a.m. through Friday, June 10th they will be at multiple intersections around town including 45th and Coulter, 34th and Bell, I-40 and Ross, I-40 and Western, and I-40 and Soncy as well as the United on 45th and Bell and Marketstreet on Georgia.

