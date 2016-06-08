Clovis aggravated assault suspect in custody

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - UPDATE: On June 7th Clovis Police responded to the 500 Block of East 16th Street in an attempt to locate Aaron Morrisette. He was wanted on several outstanding felony arrest warrants. Officers made contact with the residents who told police Morrisette was inside the house.

Officers secured the perimeter of the home. Because of the suspects criminal history and the violence of the actions the Clovis Police Department SWAT Team was dispatched to the scene.

Once SWAT was in place, the Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) attempted to call Morrisette on the telephone and also asked him to surrender himself over a loudspeaker.

After over an hour of attempts to communicate, tear gas was deployed into the residence. Morrisette still refused to leave the home. However, SWAT entered the home and as able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Morrisette was taken to the hospital for evaluation and then booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on $35,000.00 cash only bond.

On Monday, June 6th, Clovis Police responded to the 200 block of Davis Street for an injured subject. The initial caller relayed to dispatch that a female was beaten by a male subject who fled the area after the incident.

When officers arrived they found a 34 year old female with multiple stab wounds on her body and who was bleeding profusely. The victim identified her assailant as 32 year old Aaron Morrisette. The victim was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center and was

subsequently flown to a Lubbock area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit was activated and is investigating this crime. Police are looking for Morrissette who is described as being 5’11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with multiple tattoos on his neck. He is wanted for Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony, Aggravated Battery, and Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle.

Morrissette should be considered armed and dangerous. The Clovis Police Department and Major Crimes Unit asks you to contact law enforcement if you see this person.

