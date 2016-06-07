Online comments from Amarillo City Council applicant cause tension

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Facebook comments from one of the applicants for Amarillo City Council could keep her from securing the spot as council member Brian Eades' replacement.

In several Facebook posts throughout the past year, city council finalist Sandra McCartt mocks the city council and uses derogatory language.

The currently city council is split about whether her online presence makes her unfit to serve as a council member.

Tuesday evening prior to the Amarillo City Council meeting, Mayor Paul Harpole stormed out of executive session with his council, saying he will not sit through an executive session where he doesn't "trust the process."

This comes after discovering someone leaked the identities of the two alternate applicants for Eades' position who were not one of the five selected for an initial interview.

What is discussed in these sessions is not supposed to be public knowledge.

"I'm sad for our city right now, and what we're going through," said Harpole of this breach of information. "I'm sad for that. And I think it's a deterrent to good government, and I will not sit in that meeting if I cannot be assured what we say in there is in confidence. If not, why do we need executive session? What is transparency"

These alternates may come into play because some of the council believe one of them should take McCartt's place as a finalist.

Some of her resurfaced Facebook comments make fun of the city council, name call, and use foul language.

"The people in this city deserve more than what we saw in those Facebook posts, and I will unrelentingly ask for her withdrawal as a candidate," said Harpole regarding McCartt. "She will refuse, as she says. My council obviously won't support that. But I cannot in good conscience lay my head on the pillow tonight and say she would be a valuable person to move this city forward."

In a response to Harpole, McCartt gave NewsChannel 10 the following statement:

"That was a bizarre performance. He only has one vote. If he doesn't want to consider me then he doesn't have to vote for me... If they go forward with interviews and he doesn't want anything to do with me, I guess he can leave the room. I felt his fit was an embarrassment for the city. There is more to this than Facebook posts. I have no clue what it is."

But council member Randy Burkett said this all may be irrelevant, as Eades may not resign after all.

"I've been told that he may or may not resign," said Burkett. "Originally he was going to resign, so we decided to come up with a process to replace him. We follow that process and then suddenly we've heard that he may not resign. So in my mind, I think we probably ought to stop the process at this point until he figures out what he's really going to do."

