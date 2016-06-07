Thriving agriculture town suffering from damaged roads

"If our farmers can't make it our town can't make it," Commissioner Winfred McQueen said / Source: KFDA

MEMPHIS, TX (KFDA) - Heavy rains have left many county roads in Hall County impassable.

The roads are open now but the terrain still needs a lot of work.

"It's going to be hard to recover, we started doing work trying to open the roads back up where our farmers can get through to get their crops," Commissioner Winfred McQueen said. "We are an agriculture county and the whole town depends on it. If our farmers can't make it our town can't make it."

Due to limited resources and workers the repair process is slow which has many officials worried.

"Number one we have to make sure people don't run into something and get injured,"McQueen adds. "Our second priority is getting our farmers where they can get to their fields."

Commissioners are working on quick solutions to make the roads passable for farmers.

"Right now we're taking our bulldozers and our motor graders and we are passing through with what material there is and we spread it enough to fill in the holes so we can get across," McQueen said. "In some places were are putting in tinhorns to carry the water."

Commissioner McQueen says all of the farmers are nervous about coming rain because farmers have to have their cotton crops planted by June 20th or else insurance companies wont cover crop losses.

Rains can wash away all of the fertilizers and pesticides farmers spray making weeds another concern.

"It's costing a tremendous amount to get these crops in," McQueen said. "If we get some more rain in that just means more weed growth and farmers don't have the time to manage them it's very critical time for us."

County officials don't have an exact time of when the roads will be fully repaired but they expect to make them passable soon.

