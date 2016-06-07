New lane closures reduce travel for Amarillo drivers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - There is a new lane closure that could cause some delay in your weekly commute.

On I-27 traffic will be reduced to 2 lanes on the northbound side between Hillside and 11th Street.

Crews will remove pavement marking and do some re-striping.

The project is expected to last through this Friday.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.