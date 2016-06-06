Canyon named top 10 best small town to live in

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - One panhandle city is gaining national recognition as one of the best places to live in the country.

The website Livability ranks the country's most livable small cities, based on statistics like cost of living, crime rate and quality of schools.

The group's most recent study placed Canyon as #9 in the 10 Best Small Towns in America.

Livability credits affordable housing, West Texas A&M University and Canyon ISD schools, and the Palo Duro Canyon as some of the things that make Canyon a great place to live.

Canyon was the only city in Texas to make the list.

"It's all those little things, you know we have a community that cares about itself, that cares about each other," said Randy Criswell, Canyon's city manager. "We have fantastic schools, a university that's top notch, and it's just all those pieces fit together to make this terrific little puzzle called Canyon, Texas"

Canyon continues to grow, with more restaurants and businesses moving in to the area.

Industrial growth is in progress as well, which Criswell said is a first for the area.

Lone Star Milk Producers is building a plant on the west side of Canyon, which is expected to open early next year and will bring in a multi-million dollar payroll to the city.

"We continue to become more vibrant, we continue to attract more business," said Criswell. "We're growing, we've got multiple subdivisions going in."

That growth is a concern to some residents, but Criswell is confident that it can only help Canyon prosper.

"It's a very progressive, yet very protective community. We want to be all we can be, but we want to preserve all of the things that make Canyon so unique, and so far I think we've been successful at doing that."

