Bike routes provide fresh lunch to local neighborhoods

"Our goal is to deliver 2,4000 fresh meals to children that otherwise wouldn't have the food that they need during the summer months," City Church Senior Pastor Donnie Lane said. "The food is cooked fresh daily and we've got about 65 - 100 volunteers coming each week of the summer. The meals are paid for through private donations so well be able to help any child that needs it."

Each week different youth groups from across the U.S will join local volunteers in this mission.

Kids from Louisiana and Oklahoma joined the program today and will stay until Friday doing mission work with our community.

"Something that touched me last year, is it was raining while we were on our route and the thought that went over my head was it doesn't matter whether it is raining or it is dry these kids have to eat," Youth Pastor from Louisiana D.J. Thomas said. "We kept peddling through the rain no matter how hard because we had to focus, we had a mission to get them some food it was eye opening for me."

Pastor Lane says this type of work also benefits the communities of those who travel here.

"Its a good opportunity for people to be a missionary," Lane said. "There is a part of our city that is unique and urban in the way people live, their mind set and culture. People come to volunteer and help here, to learn how to reach those communities in their own town."

Pastor Lane says every year they learn from the program and increase the number of routes they make.

During today's delivery Pastor Lane took 5th and 6th graders on a eight mile bike route.

"This kiddos are earning their way to a summer camp later in the summer but we do a lot of hanging out and eating together and having fun but We are proud of them because they volunteered to do this," Lane adds. "They come up one or two days a week helping their cousins their brothers and the rest of the neighbors."

Deliveries will be made from Monday through Thursday and as volunteers deliver food they will be inviting children to day camps at City Church.

