Two APD officers injured in weekend incident at child's birthday party

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - On Saturday evening, APD officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of NE 24th Ave on a male subject being disorderly at a child’s birthday party.

Raul Duran Ramirez was allegedly intoxicated and being belligerent so his family locked him out of the party.

Ramirez tried to break windows to get into the building. He then got into a car and tried to run people over in the parking lot before ramming the side of the building to try and get inside.

Officers contacted Ramirez and he instantly began to physically fight with them. Officers used a Taser in an effort to arrest Ramirez, but it was not effective.

Ramirez grabbed one of the officer’s Tasers during the fight and pulled it away from him.

The officer was able to get the Taser back from Ramirez and another officer Tased him again, still with no effect. Ramirez continued to punch and kick officers while resisting arrest.

Other officers arrived on scene and Ramirez was placed into handcuffs. He was transported to a local hospital and medically cleared before being booked into the Potter County Detention Center on the charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Assault on a Public Servant, and taking a weapon from an officer.

Two of the officers were transported to a local hospital by ambulance with injuries from the incident. One suffered a broken arm and the second had a head injury. Both officers were treated and released.

