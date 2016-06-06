Woman dies of her injuries after hit and run

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - UPDATE: The victim of the accident has been identified as 28 year old Jana Rae Pitman of Nederland, Texas.

She was visiting a friend that lives in the area.

Police have also released a possible description of the vehicle involved. Police are possibly looking for a red vehicle with damage to the front passenger side of the car.

On June 5th, 2016, at about 4:40 AM, officers were dispatched to the I-40 north frontage road and Alice Street on a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Responding officers found a women in her 20's had been hit, and the vehicle had fled the scene. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The Traffic Investigations Unit of the Amarillo Police Department is investigating this case. The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this hit and run is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or online at amapolice.org.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.