Officials urge caution with road rage

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With incidents like these traditionally increasing during the summer, Amarillo Police are urging caution for drivers.

As the road swells with anxious drivers trying to make it to their vacation flight, officers have a few things they want local drivers to keep in mind.

We've all experienced it.

Whether we're the offender or the victim of road rage as a whole other story. Traditionally law enforcement sees a spike in road rage incidents as the weather gets nicer.

"With more people on the road, you're going to have more incidents where somebody gets cut off or somebody feels like somebody's trying to change lanes and doesn't see them," says APD Public Information Officer Jeb Hilton.

Road rage can be identified by behaviors like running stop signs or red lights, speeding, tailgating, passing, and inappropriate hand and facial gestures. It's no secret drivers around Amarillo use many of these behaviors.

But think again before you react, as retaliation has been becoming more violent.

"If something like this does happen, you have to make a choice...is it worth possible getting shot or rammed just because I wanted to get up and tell this person they cut me off."

And consequences from these incidents can change just as quick as someone's blood pressure.

"I know it's upsetting and it's upsetting to everyone," says Hilton. "Nobody likes to be cut off, especially if you have your family in the car with you. The charges could stem from anywhere from a ticket up to assault charges if it's something where you are swerving at somebody, or shooting at somebody at that point."

Their best advice is put your pride in the back seat and keep moving.

