New Amarillo College program will aid low-income families

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Starting in the Fall, legal students from Amarillo College will be providing counseling services to low income families.

"We know that there is a low income population in Amarillo, many of whom do not have access to legal resources," Legal Studies Coordinator Robin Malone said. "We hope we can reach out and touch that segment of the community and assist them in navigating through the legal process because it is a very complicated process. It is our position that every body should have access regardless of their income level."

This is all being made possible after AC received a $25,000 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation.

Some of the cases students will be able to work on include custody, child support, protection orders, housing and immigration.

Students will be working under the supervision of local attorneys who do pro bono work.

They will be interviewing clients, drafting legal documents and receiving hands on experience.

Clients will come from the Legal Aid of Northwest Texas organization.

" We can help them (Northwest Texas) with their back log and at the same time we are going to be helping our students and were going to be serving more students and more people in the community," Malone said.

Another way AC students and their families will benefit is by a developing legal clinic.

"There will be a walk in legal clinic for our legal students, will have volunteers come in and what I am envisioning is hosting a family law day on a Monday," Malone adds. "If you have a family law issue and your a student you can come in to the walk in clinic and you can speak to an attorney about your issues and hopefully they can navigate you through and lead you in the right direction."

The internship will be offered in the Introduction to Law and Legal Profession course.

