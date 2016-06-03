Police seek shooting suspects

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - On June 2nd, APD was dispatched to the area of SE 24th and Buchanan Street where witnesses said two vehicles were chasing each other down the street. Officers were also told one of the vehicles was shooting at the other. The vehicles were described as a maroon Dodge Durango and a red newer model unknown SUV.

Officers located the Durango in the 2200 block of S. Buchanan. The driver told officers that the suspects had backed into his vehicle and then fled the scene. He then told officers that he followed the vehicle to get the tag number and when they got to SE 26th and Buchanan one of the two occupants of the suspect vehicle shot at him two times.

The driver of the Durango was not injured and no bullet holes were found in his car, however, a shell casing was found in the 400 block of SE 26th Ave. At this time police are still searching for the other vehicle and driver involved.

If you have information on this crime call the Amarillo Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

