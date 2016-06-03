Sorghum producers concerned as EPA releases controversial assessment

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has just released an assessment that has determined that the herbicide Atrazine poses risk to plants and animals.

The National Sorghum Producers strongly disagree with the methodology the EPA used to arrive at these results.

A former chairman out of Oklahoma says it's one of the most studied chemicals in the US and has been a proven, dependable herbicide for more than 50 years. National Sorghum producers say this new assessment is the opposite of extensive scientific research that has been done proving the safety of atrazine.

Producers will soon be actively seeking input from its grower community once the draft ecological assessment is published in the Federal Register. The EPA will be accepting public comments for 60 days after that time.

The CEO of NSP, Tim Lust, says this is a tool farmers can not stand to lose.

Atrazine is being reviewed as part of the 15-year chemical re-registration process that started in 2007. The full study is available at epa.gov, and for future details on how to comment on the issue, visit sorghumgrowers.com

