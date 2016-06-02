Coors Ranch Rodeo brings in new event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo is back in Amarillo, hoping to make this year bigger and better than ever with a brand new event.

The rodeo officially begins at the Tri-State Fairgrounds on Friday, but Saturday afternoon will feature this year's new event - the chuck wagon cook-off.

This cook-off will be for meat cooked in authentic chuck wagons, and the public can eat it later on in the day.

Cooking starts at noon, and it's a judged contest with prizes.

Attendees can eat the food starting around five until they run out.

That food is covered by your general admission rodeo ticket.

"One ticket covers it all," said Tod Mayfield, Rodeo Chairman. "You come here, it gets you a meal on Friday and Saturday nights, free adult beverages in the roadhouse prior to the rodeo, and it gets you a rodeo. You can't get anything better than that in Amarillo."

The festivities kicked off earlier this evening with a longhorn cattle drive through downtown Amarillo.

But if you missed it, some of those longhorns will be spending the weekend at the rodeo.

"Amarillo started over 100 years ago as a key point in the cattle industry," said Eric Miller, Director of Communications for the Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council. "So these longhorns, you know maybe some of their predecessors walked up Polk Street over 100 years ago."

"We celebrate our western heritage and our western way of life, and the e vents in this rodeo are just those types of things that the cowboys actually do on the ranch," said Mayfield. " And these cowboys are actual working ranch cowboys. And I know they look forward to it, we have a big time with it, the crowd's usually great, and it's just so much fun."

