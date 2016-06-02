Free dental program bringing children new smiles

"We want to start increasing the number of patients we see to be able to take care of the children of Amarillo, there are so many kids out there that need dental work that parents can't afford," Dr. Lorra Lindsey said / Source: KFDA

17-year-old Fredy Rivas, the first recipient of a new smile, believes this program will improve his overall quality of life / Source: KFDA

Doctors from the Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial office will team up with Sparkman Orthodontics to provide a range of dental work / Source: KFDA

The focus behind this program is educating patients and parents on the importance of dental health / Source: KFDA

Oral surgeons are teaming up to help area kids improve their dental health for free / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Oral surgeons are teaming up to help area kids improve their dental health for free.

The "Bright Futures" program is still developing, but pediatric doctors met with Fredy Rivas today, a teen patient who will help launch the program.

"He is 17-years-old, yet he looks much younger," dentist Lorra Cantu Lindsey said. " He's obviously not at his full growth potential at this point, and a lot of it can be because of him having pain in this mouth. Chewing food can be uncomfortable for him as well as taking drinks so he is probably not getting the nourishment he needs."

The idea behind this program comes from the "Smile Again" project that will help one individual receive a full mouth reconstruction for free. With "Bright Futures," a team of dentists is aiming to help multiple kids throughout the year.

The program's focus is educating young patients and their parents on the importance of dental health.

Doctors say many parents bring in their children once the child is already in pain, or when infections or cavities are in an advanced stage.

"A lot of parents don't realize how beneficial picking up a toothbrush and cleaning their (children's) teeth can be," Lindsey said. "Many parents don't look in their children's mouths and notice that they have lesions and cavities throughout them."

Doctors from the Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial office will team up with Sparkman Orthodontics to provide a range of dental work.

As for the 17-year-old Rivas, he will begin his senior year at Tascosa High School in the fall and is looking forward to starting the year off with a new smile. He hopes this program will help him with his confidence, dental health, class participation and social interaction with other students.

"It's going to change my life," Rivas said. "I will have a new smile."

