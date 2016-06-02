Ford adds vehicles to largest recall in history

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - As part of the continued expansion of the Takata airbag recall, Ford has announced they are recalling nearly 1.9 million vehicles.

The automaker says the front passenger side airbags need to be replaced because they could inflate with too much force and send metal fragments throughout the cars.

The death toll has climbed to 11 worldwide, all now linked to the faulty Takata airbags.

The affected models include the 2007 to 2010 Ford Edge, 2006 to 2011 Ford Fusion and 2005 to 2011 Ford Mustangs.

So far the company is not aware of any deaths or injuries linked to the airbags in these vehicles, but the automaker will be notifying all owners of the recall and replace the airbags at no charge.

