Repairs along Willow Street in Amarillo finally finishing up

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Construction on a major city project is finally nearing completion after almost 9 months.

The city has been working for months to try to make Willow Street safer for residents. The sinkhole was about three feet deep, and was causing concerns for many residents in the Tradewinds neighborhood. Because of the worry the city took quick action to make the road safer.

City Engineer Kyle Schniederjan says, "It had safety barricades, and likewise it had steel plating in the area that actually collapsed. Basically our street crews and our street maintenance crews were monitoring that site."

The problem was caused by faulty piping under the road. However, it was not a simple repair. Quickly after work started, it began to stall. For months it sat barricaded and residents saw no progress. But, it is finally nearing completion.

The city has been working for months to fix the drainage problem along Willow Street. Now instead of standing under the road, we can stand on it.

It has taken almost 9 months to see the project close to completion. But, why so long? City officials explain it wasn't because they were not trying to fix the issue.

Schniederjan explains "It kind of fell into a no mans land or a doughnut hole, in that it was a little bit larger of a project than what our maintenance crews could tackle themselves and yet it was to small itself to get good competitive bids."

Because, it was too big of a project for the city, the long bidding process began. However, the first time only one bid was placed because of the size of the project, but city policy dictates there has to be three.

"We combined this project with many other projects around town, and put out a single bid for multiple projects. That allowed us to get good competitive prices on it. It did take a little bit more time obviously," said Schniederjan.

Then after a second bidding Perry Williams won with the lowest bid at around $200,000. Then work began.

"This was a huge inconvenience for the person who lives right here, overall it is not a huge inconvenience for the whole community. So we had to weigh those options with the ultimate price of the project and receive the good competitive bid," says Schniederjan.

But now according to Schniederjan the project is just days away from completion.





Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.