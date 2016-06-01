Suspect named, charged in officer involved shooting

Eric Veloz, 23, has been indicted for four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant (Source: PCSO)

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A suspect has been named and charged in a SWAT situation and officer involved shooting from nearly one month ago.

What we're being told started as a disagreement between two roommates resulted both men suffering gunshot wounds, and one man facing at least four aggravated assault charges.

Eric Veloz, 23, allegedly shot a man at The Kensington apartment complex off Bell Street on Friday May 6.

Authorities say the victim was able to exit the apartment, but they believed the suspect was still inside.

"No one saw the suspect leave that apartment, so that's when SWAT was called out, the hostage negotiators were called out, all that sort of thing to respond there," said Randall Sims, 47th District Attorney.

But Veloz had reportedly fled the scene on foot, and officers found him outside a church off Coulter and Tascosa roads.

"That person displayed a 22 revolver and [his] leg was shown," said Sims. "So Officer Betag (APD) opened up and fired seven rounds from his patrol rifle. The suspect was hit one time and dropped [his]weapon."

Veloz was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday morning.

"There is a felony complaint for aggravated assault on the suspect in the officer involved shooting," said Sims. "That's already been filed. Today the grand jury indicted that same suspect for four counts of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, which are first degree felonies in regards to the incident at the church."

The victim of the apartment complex shooting was shot three times in his arm and chest, and is still suffering from his injuries.

