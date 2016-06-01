Civil rights activists address Potter County policies

Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley says letters and social media campaigns can sometimes so more harm than good with certain cases. Source / KFDA

In the letter, activists requested to review the profiling guidance Potter County officers use, requested the county to ensure adequate translators, and requested deputies to go through diversity training. Source / KFDA

Under Texas law, all law enforcement officers are required to train on broad issues including civil rights and racial and culture sensitivity. Source / KFDA

The Potter County Attorney and Sheriff's Office said they have received the group's letter. PCSO declined to give further comment. Source / KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Dozens of civil rights organizations are demanding Potter County look into its profiling training after two men were falsely accused of making a bomb threat aboard a Greyhound bus in February.

These organizations, 40 in all, believe the two men were arrested because of their race. Since then, Mohammed Atif Chotri and Singh Daljeet have been released and await further prosecution actions.

"We're continuing to review the case involving the two gentlemen on the bus on Interstate 40," Potter County Attorney Scott Brumley said. "Our review of that case necessarily entails carefully reviewing the evidence and the law, those are going to be the two factors that determine where we go on the case."

Brumley says letters and social media campaigns can sometimes do more harm than good.

"The problem that we are attempting to avoid is the idea that prosecution is driven by public opinion rather than by following the facts on the law," Brumley adds. "The latter is the proper consideration of prosecution, the former is not because prosecution then becomes justice by lunch mob."

In the letter, activists requested to review the profiling guidance Potter County officers use, requested the county to ensure adequate translators, and requested deputies to go through diversity training.

Under Texas law, all law enforcement officers are required to train on broad issues including civil rights and racial and culture sensitivity.

"Changing the state requirements is a matter that is beyond of the jurisdiction of Potter County," Brumley said. "It is going to require actions from the Texas Legislature as well as the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. We are willing to work within those parameters with any interested stakeholders to address concerns of the community to ensure that equal justice is available to all citizens of Potter County as well as all people who happen to be passing by Potter County."

The Potter County Attorney and Sheriff's Office said they have received the group's letter. PCSO declined to give further comment.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.