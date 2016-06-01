Amarillo street repair projects begin this month - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Amarillo street repair projects begin this month

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Several major roads in Amarillo will undergo repairs beginning at the end of June.

Amarillo's annual street overlay project entails repairing and resurfacing city roads to help extend the lives of these roadways.

The following streets will be affected, beginning the end of June with completion anticipated by September 30th, 2016:

STREET

PROPOSED LIMITS OF CONSTRUCTION (FROM/TO)
   S.E. 3rd Avenue    Railroad Bridge to S. Grand Street
   S. Georgia Street    S.W. 34th Avenue to Interstate 40
   Bell Street    Interstate 40 to S.W. 11th Avenue
   Janet Drive    S.W. 34th Avenue to S. Western Street
   Hillside Road    Bell Street to Interstate 27

Traffic will be maintained on each roadway that is being worked on.

Hillside Road will be maintained with a minimum of one lane in each direction, and Bell Street will be one lane in each direction for a short period.

Traffic on all other roadways will be maintained, with a possibility of flagging operations.

Work on the streets will take place from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays while driving through these areas.

