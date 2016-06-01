Rangeland apps offered in monthly webinar

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will be presenting a webinar this week on the topic of rangeland apps.

It's all part of a 'Texas Range Webinar Series' scheduled for the first Thursday of every month. The webinar will be over the lunch hour from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. each time.

Bryan Davis, an Agrilife Extension agent with Wilson County will be this month's presenter. Davis says they are looking at how producers can use apps to increase their productivity. The webinar starts with simple picture taking and evaluating biomass. Mapping applications, market reports and other useful functions will be valuable as well.

Those needing continuing education credits through this webinar can do so for a $10 fee on the website. For all others, the webinar is free.

For more information you can call Pete Flores at (361)362-9201.

