Finalists chosen for Amarillo City Council

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Five finalists have been chosen to interview for a spot on the Amarillo City Council.

Fourteen residents applied to take over the city council seat that will be vacated by long-time Brian Eades when he moves to Colorado at the end of July.

The current council, excluding Eades, met early Tuesday afternoon to rank their top applicants individually.

Those rankings were averaged to come up with the top five finalists, who will move on to the next round.

In alphabetical order, the finalists are:

Lisa Blake John Ingerson James Lowder Sandra Bussard McCartt Clarence Warren Thomas II

All finalists have experience with public service, served as directors for several Amarillo organizations, and Ingerson ran for city council against current council member Randy Burkett in the most recent election.

"What I was looking for [in a candidate] was passion about the city, I was looking for vision for the future, where we need to go," said council member Mark Nair. "Not necessarily what we need to fix today, but what we need to prepare for tomorrow. And it has to be wrapped in that passion of what we can do to be incredible in the future. That's really what I was looking for."

The next step is for the city council to decide the questions these finalists will be asked during their 30 minute individual interviews.

Eades will help conduct the interviews, but will not vote for his successor.

"Dr. Eades is going to be hard to replace," said Burkett. "He's been here for eight years and he's done a lot of good things, but I feel confident we're going to get a really good candidate to sit in his place."

Nair and Burkett both said they were impressed by all 14 applicants, and non-finalists should continue to find ways to be involved in local government.

"I would just encourage them to maybe contact me or the city manager and sit on some boards, because we've got a lot of board openings coming up soon and we need some really good people," said Burkett. "That would be a great way for them to build their resumes with some city activities."

All applicants have already been briefed by the city manager on the issues the council is currently dealing with.

The goal is to have a new council member selected and ready to start their tenure by the first city council meeting in August.

