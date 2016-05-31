'Cowboy Justice' vandalized outside Potter County S.O.

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff's Office says vandals struck outside their office over the weekend and it's unknown at this point how much damage is done.

"Cowboy Justice", the painted horse in front of the Potter County Sheriff's Office, was pushed over sometime Sunday afternoon. All four legs on the statue were broken.

This particular horse was actually paid for mostly by employees, with a little outside help and has been up for several years. Until now, there has never been a problem with vandalism.

Sheriff Brian Thomas is asking anyone with information on this crime to please come forward anonymously. You can call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

