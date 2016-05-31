USDA sees increase for cattle on feed

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The USDA has released their cattle on feed report for May 1st and says the U.S. saw an overall one percent increase.

The report reflects increase from May 1st of last year with marketing of fed cattle during April which totals 1.66 million head.

In Texas cattle and calves on feed for slaughter market at feedlots shows a capacity of 1000 head or more totaling 2.49 million head on May 1st. This is a three percent increase from just a year ago.

Producers placed 435,000 head in commercial feedlots during April which is up 13 percent from a year ago. marketing were up 12-percent from last month at 381,000 head.

Oklahoma also saw a double digit increase from May 1st of 2015. Cattle and calves on feed for slaughter market in Oklahoma feedlots with capacity of 1,000 head or more totaled 300,000 head on May 1st, which is up 11 percent from a year ago.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.