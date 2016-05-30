Man hopes publication will help find missing children

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A heartbroken father is taking the search for missing children into his own hands.

You may have seen a publication with images of area missing children circulating.

And the creator and publisher hopes people think twice before just tossing it into the trash.

It's the moment all parents fear.

Joseph Cribbs lost his daughter and niece 25 years ago after they were raped and murdered.

"From that, we started to run across other individuals that were having problems with kids running away or kids missing, so we started to set this up to help families," says Cribbs.

He has now begun circulating a paper with pictures and information on missing children in certain areas. While he does this around the country, Cribbs has made his way to the Texas panhandle.

Currently, there are more than 275 missing children in the state of Texas--seven of them in the Amarillo and Canyon areas.

"We ran across some old cases where they didn't get any resolution and parents didn't have any money to get flyers, get their child's picture posted in the community," says Cribbs. "And we just thought that that was a total injustice."

Even with social media being such a popular outlet to get the word out, Cribbs has no worries it will dilute his efforts.

"I've run into a lot of individuals who don't have social network," says Cribbs. "Everyone doesn't have internet and a lot of times...with this being in the paper, it's kind of like in your face. You can hear about something, we all hear about individuals missing a runaway or something's going on, but we hear about it and within about two days, we forget about it. But hopefully by being in your face in a collective group of all of these faces, someone will say let me start paying attention."

Cribb's goal...to keep the images of these children fresh in the public's minds. While he acknowledges it may not be possible to locate every missing child in Texas, he says he will try his hardest.

"A lot of times the outcome of these cases aren't very good, but everyone needs to have some type of revolution and this is the only way that I can kind of see to put it in your face is in the paper."

