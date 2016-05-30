Endangered theater is closer to reopening

"It's been an important part of our downtown and we just feel that reviving the theater and getting it back open will bring huge a boost to our main street," Roger Estlack said. Source / KFDA

CLARENDON, TX (KFDA) - A once named endangered theater is getting closer to reopening.

"Bringing Back the Mulkey" has been an ongoing project for the community of Clarendon since 2008.

Right now the project has half a million dollars invested in it, and still needs $500,000 more before being completed.

Those who support the restoration say it is vital for reviving the town's downtown area.

"This theater has been apart of Clarendon history since 1946," Roger Estlack secretary of the Clarendon Economic Development Corporation said. "It's been an important part of our downtown and we just feel that reviving the theater and getting it back open will bring huge a boost to our main street. We think it will be an anchor for downtown and something that will attract people to our community."

In 2013, the Mulkey received a a new exterior with updates to the neon sign and stucco.

Since then, the front lobby has been remolded, A-D-A accessible bathrooms and seats have been added, and the stage was pulled out to be used for multiple purposes.

"We're now getting ready to start the heating and air conditioning phase," Estlack said. "We recently received a grant from the Don and Sybil Harrington Foundation for $50,000, and we need to raise about another $100,000 by the end of the year to make that phase a reality."

The recent updates have allowed the community to start using the building for multiple events. including class reunions and special movie features.

Once completed, the building will continue to host these events and more.

"When the theater is restored it will be a place where we can have community meetings and conferences," Estlack adds. "It is going to be a performance hall where we can bring in live events, acts such as small plays and musical performances. I think it will bring a huge boost to the quality of life here in Clarendon."

The community will try to raise $100,000 by the end of the year, which will go toward staging equipment, seating and a sound system.

