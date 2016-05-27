Marine surprises brother at Randall High graduation

Cryer gets emotional when he sees his brother walk on stage (Source: KFDA)

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - For one Randall High School senior, Friday afternoon's graduation was more than just a ceremony - it was an unexpected family reunion.

Reese Cryer had not seen his older brother, Lance Corporal Travis Fannin, since September when he was deployed to Kuwait with the United States Marine Corps.

So you can imagine how surprised he was to see Fannin standing on the stage at Randall High's graduation, holding his diploma.

Fannin found out Wednesday morning he had been granted leave to come see his little brother graduate.

The boys' mom reached out to Randall High's principal to see if the school could make the day special for the brothers.

"Of course! I mean, why not? Let's do this and let's do it right," said Principal Steve Williams. "Graduation is already pretty special. But to have your brother come in from Kuwait and give you your diploma? You know that's just going to blow it off the top. It's gonna be pretty cool."

Williams snuck Fannin on stage during the ceremony, and the whole time Cryer had no idea what was planned for him.

"I like surprising people, it just brings a smile to their face and everyone's happy," said Fannin. "I hope he doesn't cry. But he's a strong boy, he'll do good."

Fannin did not get his wish - his little brother cried, and the reunion was emotional and exciting for the whole family.

Cryer ran to hug his brother as the audience cheered.

He said he was shocked, surprised and so happy to see Fannin after all this time.

"I'm glad to be home with my brother, that's all I could say," said Fannin. "Congratulations, little brother."

