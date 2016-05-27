Officials gearing up for "drowning season"

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Officials say "drowning season" is upon us.

Temperatures are looking good and so is the water. But with so many drownings in Texas this far along in the year, area authorities are making one simple request.

Amarillo officials say this weekend is the start of a deadly time.

35 children have already drowned this year in Texas, nearly half of last year's total of 75. And with area lakes, rivers and pools looking welcoming the public, they say now is the time to prepare.

"We'll have an increased presence at the lakes this weekend," says Mike Wheat with Texas Parks and Wildlife. "All of our area lakes are in good shape and so there will be game wardens at all the area lakes and we'll be working and checking to make sure people are operating safely."

"If they're not competent, strong swimmers, floaties, life vests, that type of thing," says AFD Lieutenant Cody Snyder. "Never leave them unattended. Make sure that there's adult supervision, never leave them under the supervision of another child."

Lifeguards and adults are the strongest recommendation. And sober ones.

And a reminder, all children in boats under the age of 13 must have on a life jacket. Both Snyder and Wheat agree alcohol and bodies of water can be a recipe for disaster.

"We want to prevent accidents, we want people to have a good time, but we'll be looking for people who are maybe boating while intoxicated because just like there's a DWI law, there's a BWI law," says Wheat.

"Avoid alcohol and distractions, that's a big thing over the holidays, especially memorial day," says Snyder. "Anytime you're at the lake, swimming pool, that kind of stuff. People tend to stare at their phones all the time. Pay attention to your kids."

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved