City of Amarillo receives budget award

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The "Distinguished Budget Presentation Award" was presented to the city of Amarillo for their 2015-2016 budget.

The award is presented by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The city says this award reflects the transparency it's achieving.

To win the award, four guidelines must be met: a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories an 14 mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

You can view the 2015 fiscal year's Popular Annual Financial Report, which has also been honored by industry professionals, below. It includes a more manageable summary of the much larger city comprehensive report.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved