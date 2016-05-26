North Branch YMCA renovation receives grant funding

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Renovating Amarillo's North Branch YMCA will become a little easier thanks to a brand new grant.

The Amarillo Area Foundation granted the city $250,000 this week, specifically for the YMCA renovation project.

"That's going to offset the renovation costs," said Rod Tweet, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Amarillo. "The complete renovation proposal or projected cost was $2.2 million, in which the city had available $1.34 million. So we have sought community partners, and the Amarillo Area Foundation was the first to step up to help us offset that deficit in the total renovation costs."

No renovations can start until the building is asbestos-free.

Today the city opened up bids to companies to remove the asbestos from the building.

Once those bids are evaluated, the city says it will have a better idea of when actual renovations can begin on the facility.

Until then, Tweet is starting to set up meetings for the public to decide which programs will be re-vamped, cut or added to the facility.

"It's obvious what we'll do with the pool and the gym, fitness rooms and things like that," said Tweet. "But we have space in there that previously was a daycare or child care. Is that still a need in that immediate neighborhood? Do we still need to accommodate that?"

Even with this grant, the funding is still short about 600-thousand dollars.

But Tweet is optimistic, and excited about what this new recreation center will do for Amarillo.

"We're looking forward to addressing some of the programming needs, from aquatic, gym, commercial kitchen, programming space, after school programs - a lot of opportunities not only for the younger ages but programming through our senior population here in Amarillo. So this is going to be our first shot at it, and we're excited for this first time opportunity."

Be on the lookout for public meetings toward the end of June to play your part in planning the renovations.

