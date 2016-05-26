Mischievous behavior caught on camera, residents taking it into their own hands

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - What may seem like harmless pranks to kids are becoming serious offenses to Amarillo adults.

It's the traditional child-like thing to do: Run to someone's door, ring the doorbell and run away.

But kids in Amarillo are taking it a few steps further, and residents are not happy.

While not comfortable to go on camera, some residents tell us they have experienced kids egging their homes, ringing their doorbells, and even slashing tires late at night.

"We want to stress to parents, know where your kids are, know that if they are out with somebody that they understand the dangers of running around neighborhoods at night, that running up and getting on people's property that some people take that differently than others," says officer Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department.

Much differently.

Some people have expressed concern on social media saying things like, "It would be horrible if a child was shot because someone felt threatened thinking their home was being broken into," while others think it is innocent child's play.

Amarillo police have some advice for those wanting to take punishment into their own hands.

"If it's something where somebody is breaking into your house, is trying to burn your house down, trying to rob you, we get into some different circumstances where you can use different kinds of force, but the trespassing does not allow you to just shoot somebody that's on your property," Hilton said.

The kids doing this do face consequences once they are caught. Violating curfew, which is from midnight to six in the morning, results in tickets or fines payable by the offender or their parents. And if caught vandalizing, they can be charged with criminal mischief or vandalism.

But what APD says it comes down to is knowing where your children are at at all times.

"As a kid, just realize that some people work different hours, some people have small children that you might be affecting if you're ringing doorbells or making noises outside of somebody's house," Hilton said. "As a parent, again we'd like to remind everybody to know where your kids are, talk to them about safety and respect of other people's things."

