Historic Childress theater receives $10,000 donation

CHILDRESS, TX (KFDA) - Restoration to the Palace Theater in Childress will continue thanks to a $10,000 donation.

The Childress community has been working to restore the historic theater, first built in 1926, for more than two decades. After surviving its fair share of damage from two separate fires, the Palace Theater closed its doors in the '90s.

Right now community funding keeps the improvements - and the chief goal of reopening - alive.

"All the money that we have raised, over $100,000, has been from the community," said Shelly Preston, Vice President of the Palace Theater board. "It's been our community giving, other than the Owens (family) and the Pascals (family) from Amarillo who donated the most recent donation."

That donation will go toward restoring the stage, buying new curtains and protecting the building from bats. A rash of Asbestos was also found in the ceiling, but has since been removed.

"Asbestos was one of the problems that we had and we were able to get it completely removed," Preston said. "Removing the ceiling was a great task for us. It was too tall for us to manage to get it down."

Currently, Childress does not have a movie theater. Community members, especially the town's youth, are anxious to see the project completed.

"During the summer kids may not have something to do, but they can come down here and watch a movie and see their friends," resident Jena Preston said. "I really hope that one day we'll be able to watch a movie."

Once the restoration process is complete, the Palace will not only be a movie theater but also a stage production theater.

The Palace project is in its fifth, out of 8 total, phase of restoration. Improvements to the building's plumbing, electricity, central heating and air are planned next.

