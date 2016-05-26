Historic Childress theater receives $10,000 donation

Take nothing for granted. A reverse way of saying be grateful for every day, but it makes sense.
Take nothing for granted. A reverse way of saying be grateful for every day, but it makes sense.
As more and more people are seemingly jumping into the local 2018 lieutenant governor's race, two questions come to mind: how about we give more specific responsibilities to the LG's office so we don't wonder what the position is expected to do?
Public school is back in session, and this provides a great opportunity for every parent or guardian to get actively involved in making a difference for your child.
Two weeks ago, someone in a Kalihi apartment building laundry area allegedly stole a wheelchair from a gentleman with spina bifida.