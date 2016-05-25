Impounded: The Lost and Found

This dog was pulled off the euthanasia list and now lives in Dalhart, thanks to a rescue organization (Source: KFDA)

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Pet owner irresponsibility is what officials blame as the reason Amarillo's animal shelter is almost always at full capacity.

Waving reclaim fees and giving spay and neuter discounts just aren't helping.

And shelter directors say until our community makes a change, they will never be able to stop euthanizing animals

Between owner surrenders and animals caught by animal control officers, dozens of pets are coming into the shelter every day.

So many animals now call the shelter home that there is not enough room for them, and Amarillo cannot adopt itself out of its pet overpopulation problem.

When an animal is dropped off at the shelter, one of four things happens: it's reclaimed by its owners, it's adopted, it's sent to a rescue organization often several states away, or it gets put down.

"It does not mean they're going to live happily ever after," said Jena McFall, Executive Director of the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society. "We have people all the time say, well isn't this dog cute? It'll get adopted. And they really do have a skewed view of their animal and how it will get adopted."

Most stories end happily, like in the case of Mugen, a Kelpie, and Jin, a Huskie.

They were picked up by animal control after breaking out of their backyard, and their owner came to get them that same day.

So far this year, 1002 dogs and cats have been adopted .

Even more animals get sent to rescues in other cities or states that want shelter animals and can give them homes.

But for 892 others this year, euthanasia ended up being the only option.

"We'll watch that dog walk in there and sometimes we're the ones that do have to euthanize that animal," said Clay Martin, an animal control officer. "It's not some big grand event to do that. It's actually very intimate because it's those dogs' last moments and you're the one that has to cause those moments."

"There is a point when the facility just reaches maximum capacity there is no other option," said Richard Havens, Director of Animal Management and Welfare. "People love to throw around the "no-kill" term. Well until the public actually wants to step up and be responsible, this shelter will always have to euthanize"

Havens said Amarillo treats its animals as disposable, and often owners have already emotionally detached themselves from their pet when they come to surrender them at the shelter.

But the same cannot be said for that animal.

"Oh your dog doesn't forget who you are, and your dog does not quit looking for you," said McFall. "Your dog goes to the front of the kennel every day, looks at every person that walks by and thinks it's you. [It thinks,] Why did I end up here? I went from sleeping on a couch to now I'm living on concrete, I'm with these other dogs, it's noisy, it's loud, the food is not good, it stinks. I can't even imagine what goes on in their heads, what they wonder - what have I done to get here? What did I do?"

"Due to citizen irresponsibility, animal shelters have to exist, because people do over breed their animals, they let them run loose, they let them bite people, they let them cause wrecks, and unfortunately the taxpayers end up picking up the bill," said Havens.

Havens, McFall, Martin and all the other workers at the shelter never get numb to the emotional aspects of working with these animals.

"My passion in life has been animals," said Havens. "I love animals. They don't deserve anything that ever occurs to them, and I'm here to advocate for them. And that's what gets me up every day to come back into work and deal with it again."

"We actually do love the animals here in Amarillo, you know we aren't the dreaded dog catchers," said Martin.

The shelter offers reduced prices and vouchers for micro-chipping, vaccinations, and spay and neuter surgeries - all actions pet owners can take to help keep their animals safe from harm.

"Your animal has a purpose in this life," said Martin, "and it needs to be protected at all costs."

