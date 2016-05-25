Bomb threat prompts officers to advise public of consequences

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A morning bomb scare at a local elementary school has Amarillo Police speaking out about the consequences of making such threats.

Students and faculty at San Jacinto Elementary School were evacuated this morning, prompted by an anonymous threat.

And while it currently remains anonymous, officers are working to find the person who caused the headache.

A 911 call came in to Amarillo Police this morning claiming there was a suspicious package at San Jacinto Elementary School.

Immediately, officers made their way out to the location with a bomb sniffing dog to investigate, all while students were evacuated and waited patiently outside.

"Anytime we get a phone call on something like this, we're going to go back, we're going to check the phone number, we're going to try to track down records and see who it is that made the call," says APD Public Information Officer Jeb Hilton. "We're going to investigate it to the fullest."

Nothing was found and the school was cleared

Still a suspect for this morning's incident remains an unknown voice over the phone.

When the person is caught, they face some pretty hefty consequences. It is considered a state jail felony and whether a juvenile or an adult, you face the same outcome.

"Just know that when you put something on hold and you make a whole building or whatever it is go on lock down, we have to bring several people from the police department, that we are going to do everything we can," says Hilton.

With the school year coming to a close, APD also wants to remind parents of the issues they begin seeing over the summer, such as 9-1-1 hang up calls and other nuisances.

"We suggest that parents always keep in touch with what their kids are doing, making sure that their kids aren't making prank phone calls. We just want kids to know that this is something that when you do call 911, your phone number does come up at our station. We do send an officer out on any 911 phone call and especially something like this, of this nature we're going to send people and we're going to figure out who you are."

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.