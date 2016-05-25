Iconic cowboy receives new details

It's important for Canyon to maintain the history and give the citizens of Canyon something to be proud of," Keith Brown said.

Canyon Main Street, who acquired the statue in 2010, has since been raising funds for Tex's restoration / Source: KFDA

An artist from Lubbock is currently giving him detailed work with advanced paint that will endure the Panhandle climate and last for years / Source: KFDA

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - A Canyon icon is in his final stages of restoration.

If you've ever driven down Highway 60 in Canyon, then you have seen the city's most well-known cowboy, Tex Randall. The 47-foot tribute to Tex has towered over Canyon since 1959, and the latest restoration might allow him to keep greeting travelers for at least another half century.

"The last time he was redone was in the late '80s, and this project started in 2010," said Keith Brown, chairman of the Tex Randall fundraising committee. "(Six years ago), we began raising money to purchase the property the statute is on and redo the cowboy, so this is the first time in 30 years he's been in good shape."

The first stages of the current restoration process started back in November 2015. Officials with Canyon Main Street, the organization who obtained the statue in 2010, expect it to be complete soon.

"He looked really bad and something needed to be done," Brown said. "Obviously citizens in Canyon don't want something that looks dilapidated and rundown to be a symbol of the city. It's amazing to me the number of people who relate to him and remember him when he was in good shape from traveling by. It's important for Canyon to maintain the history and give the citizens of Canyon something to be proud of."

There is no set date for when Randall will be fully completed due to the weather and availability of the artist, who is giving the statue detailed work with advanced paint made to withstand the Panhandle climate.

Once the paint job is finished, the organization will begin working on the property where Randall stands.

"We'll come in and put a parking area as well as a green space," Brown adds. "There will be a fence that surrounds the back and west side around him as well as a pipe and steel fence. There will also be a historical marker telling the history of the statue and how it got started."

Members of the organization expect the landmark to be dedicated during the West Texas A&M University's Homecoming Week in 2016.

